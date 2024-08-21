The dollar fell to its lowest level this year against the euro on Wednesday as traders awaited potentially decisive revisions to U.S. jobs data later in the day, ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

The US currency also fell below 145 yen and hovered near its lowest level in more than a year against the pound last night.

The dollar was affected by the decline in US bond yields, which reached their lowest levels since August 5, when yields plunged to their lowest level in more than a year after surprisingly weak monthly jobs figures raised recession fears.