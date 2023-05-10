SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar was marginally lower against the real on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that may offer greater clarity on the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

At 9:03 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.13%, to 4.9810 reais on sale.

On B3, at 9:03 am (Brasília time), the dollar futures contract with the first expiry fell 0.16%, at 5.0025 reais.

The day before, the spot dollar closed the day quoted at 4.9875 reais on sale, down 0.55%.

The Central Bank will hold an auction of up to 16,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts in this trading session for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of June 1, 2023.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)