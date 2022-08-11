





by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Thursday, jumping more than 10 cents of real between the day’s high and low, closely following the currency’s recovery abroad and the worsening in risk measures amid doubts about a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes in the US.

The spot price rose 1.46%, to 5.1597 reais, the highest daily percentage since the last day 2 (1.93%).

At the maximum, the currency hit 5.172 reais, a gain of 1.70%, after retreating to 5.0616 reais (-0.47%) at the minimum.

The lowest levels of the dollar were touched in the morning, when US producer price data surprised with deflation in July. The report came just a day after the country’s consumer inflation in July dropped to zero on a monthly basis. Both offered investors hope that the Fed (the US central bank) could ease the speed of monetary tightening.

However, central bank officials threw cold water on that expectation, making it clear that the Fed is still far from declaring victory against rising prices and that inflation remains unacceptably high.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies virtually zeroed out the entire 0.56% drop recorded earlier, as US Treasury rates turned higher and Wall Street stocks erased strong gains from further early.

The Nasdaq index – made up of companies that feel the most of the interest rate hikes – rose 1.33% at its maximum, but took a turn and ended the session in a preliminary drop of 0.58%.

“The dollar is at a higher level in the world, the Fed’s movement is stronger, there is a re-pricing in the US interest rate curve. (…) On the margin, the vectors for the dollar here come more from abroad, so we are in the process of reviewing the scenario for the dollar”, said Arthur Mota, economist at BTG Pactual, according to which the new projection for the currency at end of the year will be above the 4.80 reais currently in force.

BTG expects, for example, that the Fed fund will reach around 4% at the end of the cycle, against the general market expectation of around 3.6%. The bank calculates a 0.50 percentage point hike in US interest rates in November, compared with market estimates of 0.25 point.







