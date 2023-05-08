SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar opened this Monday with a slight increase against the real, at the beginning of a week that will be marked by important US inflation data, while investors await the publication of the minutes of the last Copom meeting and speculate on possible government appointees to the Central Bank board.

At 9:04 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar advanced 0.10%, to 4.9487 reais on sale.

+Dollar closes below R$ 4.95 again with relief in the US and commodities

+ Global Currencies: dollar does not have a single sign against other strong currencies, with payroll and BCs in focus

On the B3, at 9:04 am (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract fell 0.25%, at 4.9715 reais.

In the last session, the spot dollar closed the day quoted at 4.9437 reais on sale, down 0.97%.

The Central Bank will hold an auction of up to 16,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts in this trading session for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of June 1, 2023.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)