Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/20/2023 – 9:55 am

Share



The dollar operates practically stable this Tuesday morning, the 20th, but with one foot in the positive territory, with the exchange market adjusting to the moderate external high bias of the dollar against other emerging currencies linked to commodities, after the disappointment of investors with the interest rate cut of 0.10 basis points in China, compared to analysts’ bets of a larger cut of 0.15 pp.

The positive adjustment in the exchange rate reflects a very timid realization, possibly because there may be new inflows of commercial flow, after the currency registered a maximum earlier at R$ 4.7955 (+0.42%). On Monday, the 19th, the dollar registered the tenth fall in the 12 trading sessions of June, accumulating a devaluation of 5.86% in the month until yesterday.

In fixed income, future interest rates oscillate close to the previous day’s adjustments, with a downward bias, under the influence of the moderate decline in Treasury yields, on the return of the holiday yesterday in the United States.

Investors await the Copom’s decision tomorrow, for which they project the Selic to remain at 13.75% per annum and expect signs of a possible downward bias for the August meeting. Earlier, the IGP-M in the second preview of June pointed to higher than expected deflation.

Outside, comments from Federal Reserve Chair John Williams of New York (12:45 pm) will also be monitored after the Fed’s St. Louis, James Bullard, fails to address the Fed’s monetary policy or the US economic outlook during participation today at an economic forum in Barcelona, ​​Spain. On the occasion, Bullard made a presentation entitled “Ideal Macroeconomic Policies in a Heterogeneous World”.

In the Brazilian Senate, the main project under discussion this Tuesday is in the Economic Affairs Commission (CAE). The collegiate will try to vote on the proposed new tax rule. The most likely, however, is that there will be a request for a view from government opponents and the deliberation will be left for this Wednesday or Thursday, June 21st or 22nd. CAE holds a public hearing on the bill with economists José Márcio Camargo (PUC-RJ) and Marcos Mendes (Insper) and, after the hearing, probably around 10:30 am, the senators will try to vote on the text.

At 9:40 am this Tuesday, the spot dollar rose 0.05%, to R$ 4.7780. The dollar for July retreated 0.04%, to R$ 4.7880.























