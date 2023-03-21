By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar alternated between stability and a slight drop on Tuesday, with global market sentiment recovering after the Credit Suisse rescue, as investors await the conclusion of the Federal Reserve and Central Bank monetary policy meetings. of Brazil, amid expectations for the new domestic fiscal framework.

At 9:53 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.06%, to 5.2398 reais on sale.

On B3, at 9:53 am (Brasília time), the dollar futures contract for the first month fell 0.02%, at 5.2515 reais.

The acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS over the weekend, as well as measures taken by major central banks to boost liquidity, eased fears of contagion in the broader banking sector, although many analysts believe a crisis has yet to be fully averted. after the collapse of medium-sized creditors in the United States.

In any case, the temporary easing of global fears made room for the devaluation of the dollar this Tuesday, with the index that compares the currency to a basket of strong pairs falling by around 0.25%.

According to Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora, the international weakness of the dollar was also fueled by the appreciation of important commodities this morning, while investors are still waiting for the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve, which begins this Tuesday.

Most market participants are pricing in a 0.25 percentage point rate hike by the Fed, but a minority (20%) do not expect any change in US interest rates at the monetary policy meeting.

“The Fed has become the market’s great unknown… It is not known whether it will be 0.25 (percentage point), whether it will be zero or whether there will be a reduction (in interest), given the new scenario in the American financial system, with the collapse of those banks,” said Velloni.

In Brazil, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) also meets this Tuesday and Wednesday, with broad expectations of maintaining the Selic rate at 13.75%.

“We believe that a change in monetary policy strategy (and signaling) would be premature at this point, given… the lack of evidence on the size of the potential impacts of credit or the global slowdown on activity (and therefore inflation)” in Brazil , said Mauricio Oreng, superintendent of macroeconomic research at Santander Brasil, in a report.

According to Velloni, from Frente, the performance of domestic assets was limited this Tuesday by “the difficulty of (Finance Minister Fernando) Haddad in approving the fiscal framework within the government itself… the foreign market as well”.

The government started a meeting of the Budget Execution Board (JEO) this Tuesday to discuss Haddad’s proposal for public accounts. The JEO, which makes decisions about the Budget, is generally formed by the Ministers of the Civil House, Finance, Planning and Management.

However, the Treasury reported that Haddad would not attend the meeting, and the minister was being represented by Treasury Secretary Rogério Ceron.

The day before, the US currency closed the day quoted at 5.2429 reais on sale, down 0.54%.