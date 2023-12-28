Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/28/2023 – 18:56

In line with the international market, this Thursday, the 28th, the last session of 2023, the dollar had another high day against the real, closing at R$ 4.8534, an appreciation of 0.43%. The week ends with an accumulated devaluation of 0.17%, which takes the American currency's fall to 8.08% for the year. It was the best year for the real since 2016, when the dollar fell 17.88%.

This Thursday, the behavior of the exchange rate was influenced, until the early afternoon, by the technical dispute over the formation of the last Ptax rate for 2023: R$ 4.8413, which corresponds to a drop of 1.91% in December and 7.21% in the year.

Once this pressure had passed, the external scenario ended up prevailing. In the international market, after days of losing value due to expectations that interest rates in the United States are approaching the beginning of a downward cycle, the dollar underwent an adjustment. The boost came from the rise in Treasuries, with two- and ten-year bonds renewing highs.

In this way, the real returned part of the gains of the last few days, reaching R$ 4.8710 at the peak of the trading session.

The currencies of commodity export markets suffered most. Investors reacted to another session of falling oil prices, whose devaluation was more than 3% in the WTI contract for February. In China, there was also a 1.33% drop in the price of iron ore, one of the three main products exported by Brazil.

In fact, the robust Brazilian trade balance was one of the reasons to anchor the real's exchange rate in 2023. Until the first half of December, the positive balance for the year was US$94.179 billion, supported by the super agricultural harvest.

“The massive increase in the trade surplus will transform Brazil, in the medium term, into a Latin American anomaly: a country with a current account surplus. Brazil will one day be the Switzerland of Latin America”, wrote the chief economist of the International Institute of Finance (IIF), Robin Brooks, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Another factor pointed out by economists is the attractiveness of local fixed income, despite the process of interest reduction by the Central Bank. Today, IBGE reported that the IPCA-15 accelerated to 0.40% in December, compared to consensus of 0.25%. The data inhibited bets, in the interest market, on greater intensity of the fall in the Selic.