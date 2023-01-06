By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar fluctuated between stability and a slight drop against the real this Friday, but was on track to close the first week of negotiations under the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on a high, with investors still cautious on the president’s economic and fiscal agenda.

The focus of this session will be on Lula’s first ministerial meeting and on employment data from the United States.

At 10:15 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.28%, to 5.3378 reais on sale.

On B3, at 10:15 am (Brasília time), the dollar futures contract for the first month fell 0.37%, at 5.3650 reais.

This morning’s movement came after the US currency in sight closed the last session down 1.81%, at 5.3527 reais, in the biggest daily percentage devaluation since December 20 (-1.97%).

“The market managed to recover part of the losses of the beginning of the week after (Minister of the Civil House) Rui Costa affirmed that there are no discussions about a change in the pension reform and after the speech of (Minister of Planning Simone) Tebet yesterday reaffirming her vision more liberal, making a counterpoint to its economic management peers”, said Guide Investimentos in a note to clients.

Even so, the dollar is on track to close the week up by around 1.2%, after having shot up more than 3% in the first two working days under the new government, with investors reacting badly to Lula’s criticism of the spending ceiling and the lack of details about Finance Minister Fernando Haddad’s plans for Brazil’s new fiscal framework.

Despite the focus on local political news, “for today, the North American market should be more definitive in defining local performance,” said Guide.

The US Department of Labor will release, at 10:30 am (Brasilia time), a jobs report that is expected to show 200,000 job openings in the country last month, after 263,000 in November, according to a Reuters poll with economists. That would be the lowest number in two years.

“The state of the labor market is fundamental for monetary policy, since the low level of unemployment and the increase in wages tend to pressure service inflation, which remains high,” XP said in a note.

In this way, a stronger than expected job creation data would tend to feed bets on an aggressive positioning by the Federal Reserve, which, in turn, would play in favor of the dollar.

As of this morning, the Dollar Index against a basket of strong peers was up 0.36% to 105,500.