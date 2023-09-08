Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 18:19

The greenback was lower against the yen, but was higher against the pound and the euro, as investors digested data that indicated strength in the US economy and a slowdown in the euro zone. Caution in view of possible exchange rate intervention by Tokyo contained the gains of the American currency against the Japanese, after exacerbated appreciation. Among emerging countries, the Chinese onshore yuan devalued and reached the lowest value since 2007, in the wake of the drop in Chinese exports and imports.

“It was a mixed day for the Dollar, falling against the Yen as traders continue to reduce long US Dollar positions as the end of the week approaches, and concern over possible Bank of Japan intervention in the coming days” , said CMC Markets.

Against other currencies, the dollar gained strength after the weekly number of new jobless claims surprised and fell. The reading suggested resilience in the job market and the US economy more broadly, according to analysts. Second quarter labor costs were also revised upwards.

“For the US economy, the job market is not slowing down fast enough, and that leaves the Federal Reserve (Fed) sticking to the hawkish script that it may not be done raising interest rates,” he wrote. Oanda analyst Edward Moya.

Meanwhile, the eurozone saw its second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth revised downwards from 0.3% to 0.1%. The Ifo Institute in Germany also disclosed that it expects a contraction of 0.4% in the German economy in 2023. All this seen, the DXY index, which measures the strength of the dollar against six strong rivals, closed with an increase of 0.18%, the 105.059 points.

The yuan has already devalued against the dollar after China’s trade balance reported a drop in imports and exports, in yet another sign of slowdown for the Asian giant. The onshore yuan hit a nearly 16-year low during the trading session. “This currency weakness will be seen by the authorities more as a problem than a growth driver, given what is happening with the economy,” said economist Mohammed El-Erian.