Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2023 – 17:54

The domestic currency market was once again engulfed by the wave of risk aversion abroad, with a plunge in stock exchanges in New York, a rise in Treasury rates and a global strengthening of the dollar. Better-than-expected data from the American labor market reinforced the prospect of an additional increase in the base rate by the Federal Reserve and interest rates remaining at high levels in the USA for an extended period.

With a positive signal since the opening, the dollar accelerated its rise throughout the afternoon, following the deterioration of the external environment, and reached the level of R$5.16. With a maximum of R$5.1603, the spot dollar rose 1.73% at the end of the day, quoted at R$5.1543 – the highest closing value since March 28 (R$5.1648). In the first two trading sessions of October, the currency already appreciated by 2.54%.

Outside, the DXY index once again surpassed the 107,000 point line, but its momentum was partially contained by the appreciation of the yen in the afternoon. Traders speculated that the change of route would be associated with intervention by Japanese authorities, after the dollar reached its highest level against the Japanese currency since October 2022. The American currency rose as a block against emerging currencies and commodity exporting countries . The real showed losses similar to those of the Mexican and Colombian pesos, the two currencies that still lead gains compared to the dollar in 2023.

“We see a global movement towards appreciation of the dollar. The DXY currency basket has risen 7.35% since mid-July and does not seem to want to calm down. This strength of the dollar is basically due to the rise in Treasury bond rates, which have been renewing highs after highs”, says the treasury director at Braza Bank, Bruno Perottoni. “The economic data that has been released shows a heated economy and, at least in rhetoric, a Fed willing to use the weapons of monetary policy to resolve the situation”

Released by the US Department of Labor, the Jots report showed that job openings in the US grew to 9.61 million in August, well above analysts’ expectations (8.9 million). These data increase caution around the release of the ADP private employment survey tomorrow, the 4th, and the official employment report (payroll) for September, on Friday, the 6th.

The head of Treasury at Travelex Bank, Marcos Weigt, notes that Treasury rates have already opened with a positive sign and gained even more momentum after the release of the Jolts report. “Risk aversion is high in all markets, with the dollar gaining strength. Yesterday, the real was the best emerging currency, the one that devalued the least, and today it is alongside the Mexican peso”, says Weigt. “Maybe the Fed will raise interest rates more. They say they will be stuck with fees for a long time. Therefore, the long curve there was less inverted”.

Long Treasury rates advanced strongly. The 30-year T-note yield rose another 3%, reaching a maximum of 4.94%, while the 10-year T-note yield rose more than 2% and surpassed the 4.80 level at its maximum. % for the first time since August 2007. Monitoring by the CME Group shows increasing bets on an additional increase in the basic interest rate by the Federal Reserve.

“The Jolts report showed a very heated job market, which has an impact on inflation. This led to another day of rising Treasuries, putting pressure on emerging currencies. We have a flow of dollars leaving here because there is a prospect of higher interest rates in the United States”, says economist Cristiane Quartaroli, from Banco Ourinvest.