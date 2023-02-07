PT has criticized the autonomy of the Central Bank and questioned the actions of the president of the monetary authority

The dollar rose 0.50% this Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) and once again reached the level of R$ 5.20. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, closed the day at 107,829 points and recorded a drop of 0.82% in the last trading session. In the month, the index had retraction of 1.21%.

The oscillations of the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) and the US currency are at the center of tension between the President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the president of the central bankRoberto Campos Neto. The Chief Executive has criticized the leader of the monetary authority, the Central Bank’s autonomy, the level of inflation targets and the “culture” of high interest rates.

This Tuesday (Feb 7), the BC took the 1st step towards reconciliation by stating that the finance minister’s fiscal package, Fernando Haddadmay attenuate the stimuli on demand and reduce the risk of an increase in inflation.

However, the monetary authority also stated that the trajectory of the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) has worsened since the penultimate meeting, on December 7, 2022.

According to the institution, the deterioration in the trajectory may be a perception of the “lenience” of the Central Bank with the inflation targets. Lula defends the increase of the percentages to be reached.

Haddad said the tone was more “friendly” than the statement from the monetary authority on Wednesday (Feb 1st). He also stated that he intends to present a credit market reform in February.

“The minutes came out better than the statement. A longer, more analytical report, making important points about the work of the Ministry of Finance. It is a more, let’s say, friendly minute regarding the next steps that need to be taken”he declared.

Financial market agents evaluated the minutes of the last Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting as a truce between Lula and Campos Neto.

Read other times in which Lula criticized the basic rate, the BC and the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto: