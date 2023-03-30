SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar fell in the first trades this Thursday and was traded below 5.10 reais, with markets waiting for the release of Brazil’s new fiscal framework, whose anticipated design by a source predicts that expenses public companies cannot grow more than 70% of the revenue variation and will have a maximum annual expansion limit.

At 9:05 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.73%, to 5.0980 reais on sale.

On the B3, at 9:05 am (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract fell 0.78%, at 5.0990 reais.

The day before, the dollar closed down 0.58%, at 5.1355 reais on sale.

The Central Bank will hold an auction of up to 16,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts in this trading session for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of May 2, 2023.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)