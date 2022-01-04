SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar was trading at a slight increase against the real right after the opening of this Tuesday, in another day of appreciation of the currency abroad due to the jump in yields on US bonds, while in Brazil , the focus was on President Jair Bolsonaro’s health status.

At 9:07 (Brasilia), the dollar in cash advanced 0.33%, to 5.6834 reais on sale.

On B3, at 9:07 am (Eastern), the dollar futures contract with the first maturity fell 0.08%, to 5.7190 reais.

The spot dollar closed the last session up 1.63%, at 5.6646 reais on sale, the biggest daily percentage appreciation since October 21 last year (+1.90%).

In this trading session, the Central Bank will auction up to 17 thousand traditional exchange rate swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of March 2, 2022.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)

