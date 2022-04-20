By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar was losing some ground against the real on Wednesday, although it showed instability throughout early trading, with an eye on the weakness of the U.S. currency abroad as yields on US sovereign bonds States paused a recent rally.

The monetary policy stances of Brazil and the United States remained in the spotlight and tended to keep the domestic environment volatile, Fernando Bergallo, director of operations at foreign exchange advisory FB Capital, told Reuters, as markets try to assess “which bank central bank will weigh more heavily on (increase in) interest rates”.

At 10:43 (GMT), the dollar in sight retreated 0.54%, to 4.6414 reais on sale. The currency changed sign several times during the first hour of trading, reaching 4.6811 reais at its maximum (+0.31%). Bergallo said this instability could be associated with some caution ahead of Thursday’s holiday, which will keep local markets closed.

On B3, at 10:43 (GMT), the dollar futures contract with the first maturity fell 0.61% to 4.6530 reais.

Bergallo said that behind recent dollar movements, “the market is still trying to understand what the future interest rate differential will be” between Brazil and the world’s largest economy, taking into account that the wider this gap, the more the domestic currency tends to benefit.

This is because the real would be more attractive for use in borrowing strategies in low-interest countries –such as the US– and for investing these resources in more profitable markets.

Although the Selic – currently at 11.75% – is one of the highest nominal interest rates in the world, there are great expectations that the cycle of interest rate hikes started last month in the United States will harden.

The dollar was lower against most of the major global currencies on Wednesday, with its index against a basket of rivals from rich countries down 0.5% but still close to two-year highs. The currency has been boosted by a rally in Treasuries yields, which were on pause on Wednesday.

Earlier in the session, US inflation-adjusted real yields tested positive levels for the second day in a row, before cooling off.

Despite the decline in yields, which lowered the US currency globally on the day, some of the main emerging currency pairs performed poorly, with the Chilean peso hovering around stability against the dollar, while the South African rand, the Mexican peso and the Peruvian sol were operating in the red.

Investors were digesting the news that China had kept its lending rates unchanged, a move that took many by surprise, with markets taking the decision as caution from Beijing to take more easing measures.

China is a major trading partner for many developing countries, especially those in South and Central America, which sell large amounts of raw materials, oil and industrial metals to the world’s second-largest economy, so regional investors should closely monitor any indications about the adoption of stimuli there.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, investors cautiously monitored the fiscal news, amid pressure from civil servants for salary increases. The day before, Central Bank employees approved the suspension of a strike that started at the beginning of the month, but they will continue to work in a standard operating regime, with partial daily stoppages.

The US spot currency closed the last session up 0.36%, at 4.6667 reais on sale.

