By Luana Maria Benedito

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) -The dollar closed down against the real on Thursday, following the good mood abroad after signaling that the US central bank may reduce its pace of monetary tightening, in a session of reduced volumes due to the holiday North American and the first game of the Brazilian soccer team in the World Cup.

The US currency in sight fell 1.13%, to 5.3103 reais on sale, after operating in decline throughout the trading session. It was the lowest closing level since the last day 14 (5.3026 reais).

According to Evandro Caciano dos Santos, head of exchange at Trace Finance, the main factor behind the devaluation of the dollar in this session was the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, which, according to him, came “much lighter than expected. imagined”.

The document, released on the eve, showed that a “substantial majority” of monetary policy makers agreed that “it would probably be appropriate soon” to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, a measure that would play in favor of assets considered risky.

Dos Santos added that the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the United States may have favored a redirection of funds from abroad to Brazil, whose markets offer high and attractive yields for international investors.

With Wall Street closed for the local holiday and Brazil’s debut at the World Cup this afternoon, the session was low on liquidity, experts said, which may have helped to exacerbate the US currency’s slide.

On the local scene, the decision of the TSE president, Alexandre de Moraes, to reject the action presented by the coalition of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that requested extraordinary verification of the result of the second round of elections, alleging malfunctions, contributed to the good mood of the market. of electronic voting machines.

Earlier this week, the attempt to question the polls had shaken the spirits of investors, who feared aggravation of domestic political tensions.

Despite the fall of the dollar this Thursday, successive postponements of the presentation of the final text of the Transition PEC –which the elected government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva seeks to approve to allow extra-ceiling spending from next year– continued to be a cause for concern .

“What you see at each attempt to advance, at each signal issued, is that the PT is extremely uncomfortable with the fiscal constraints and that, if possible, it does not want to respect them, even though the widely known macroeconomic consequences may occur”, Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset, said in a report.

The elected government initially proposed in the PEC an extra-ceiling spending of almost 200 billion reais for an indefinite period, but a good part of the markets hope that the text can be reduced in negotiations with Congress.

Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), general rapporteur for next year’s Budget, told Reuters that the text of the Transition PEC will be filed by next Tuesday.

(Edited by Isabel Versiani)