Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 09/26/2024 – 9:56

The dollar fell against the real on Thursday, in line with weakness abroad, as investors showed huge appetite for risk after new promises of economic stimulus in China, the world’s largest importer of raw materials.

At 9:40 am, the spot dollar fell 0.95%, to 5.4256 reais for sale. At B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.95%, to 5.425 reais for sale.

Global investors were looking for riskier assets in both the currency and equity markets this morning as the promise of new stimulus measures in the world’s second-largest economy boosted confidence in the outlook for countries around the globe.

Chinese leaders vowed on Thursday to implement “necessary fiscal spending” to meet this year’s economic growth target of around 5 percent, as the country grapples with a sharp slump in the property market and weak domestic demand.

China’s central bank on Tuesday unveiled its most aggressive monetary easing since the pandemic, signaling cuts to a wide range of interest rates and a 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) liquidity injection into the financial system, among other measures.

In a similar effect to that observed on Tuesday, financial agents reacted with optimism to the new announcement, generating gains for stocks in Europe and Asia, in addition to boosting emerging market assets.

For emerging markets, in particular, the boost also came from the rise in prices of important commodities, such as iron ore and copper, in view of the projected greater demand from China, one of the most important trading partners.

“A large economic stimulus package like China’s has improved investors’ expectations regarding the country’s economic performance, which helps raise expectations for demand for commodities,” said Leonel Mattos, Market Intelligence analyst at StoneX.

“It shows that the monetary stimulus package announced two days ago is part of a broader set of actions and demonstrates that the Chinese authorities are concerned about the country’s loss of momentum,” he added.

As a result, the dollar fell against the Chilean peso, the Mexican peso and the South African rand.

The dollar index — which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies — fell 0.10% to 100.840.

On the external scene, attention was also turning to new economic data from the United States, with traders looking for signs about the state of the labor market in order to project the Federal Reserve’s next move.

The U.S. Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 218,000 in the week ended Sept. 21, below expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who had expected an increase to 225,000 from a downwardly revised 219,000 claims in the previous week.

The data moved bets on a 50 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve in November slightly lower, to 56% from 60%, as it failed to show further weakening of the labor market, which the U.S. central bank seeks to avoid with its monetary easing cycle.

Also on the radar this morning will be a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a conference in New York, as well as comments from other officials at the institution.

In Brazil, the Central Bank improved its projection for economic growth in 2024 to 3.2% this Thursday, compared to the 2.3% level estimated in June, according to the Quarterly Inflation Report.

The new projection for this year is in line with the calculations of the Ministry of Finance, which also predicts a 3.2% expansion for GDP. According to the most recent Focus survey, the market estimates that the economy will grow 3.00% in 2024.