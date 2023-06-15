Estadão Contenti

06/14/2023 – 18:31

The spot dollar ended this Wednesday’s session, 14, down 1.14%, quoted at R$ 4.8068 – at the lowest closing value since June 6, 2022 (R$ 4.7962) and close to of the low of the day, recorded in the final stretch of business. To the wave of weakening of the American currency abroad, after the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the interest rate unchanged and the mild signal from Chairman Jerome Powell, was added the fact that S&P Global announced a change in the perspective of the BB- in Brazil from stable to positive.

In its statement, S&P states that this change reflects greater certainty that monetary and fiscal policy can benefit projections for the Brazilian GDP, which are still low. The combination of continued economic growth with the new fiscal framework could lead to a lower-than-expected indebtedness, according to the risk rating agency.

In an exclusive interview with Estadão/Broadcast, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, said that the change in the perspective of the Brazilian note represents a validation of the policies adopted by the portfolio. On Twitter, Minister Fernando Haddad stated that “the economy already demonstrates great capacity to present positive results”, with “dollar falling, GDP growing, inflation under control and risk classification improving”

After S&P’s announcement, the currency on the spot market, which had already been falling steadily, renewed successive lows, falling to R$ 4.8058. With lows in eight of the nine trading sessions in June, the dollar accumulated a devaluation of 5.25% in the month. After the closing of the spot market, the dollar futures for July accentuated the downward pace and also hit new lows, with a significant turnover, above US$ 16 billion – which suggests relevant changes in investor positions and may open space for further appreciation of the real.

“Brazil is very well positioned among emerging countries. And the S&P decision goes along those lines. The real tends to appreciate more”, says the chief economist at Banco Pine, Cristiano Oliveira, noting that the Brazilian currency is still depreciated in real terms in comparison with other emerging countries.

Oliveira notes that the country’s risk measures were already improving. Brazil’s 5-year CDS (Credit Default Swap), a kind of debt default insurance, had dropped below 200 points, something not seen since the second half of 2021. There was also a significant drop in the real’s implied volatility, which this week reached the lowest level since 2019.

“We should see an increase in the flow in the coming months, whether commercial or financial. Even with the likely drop in the Selic rate, real interest rates will still be high. And Brazil offers an opportunity for direct investment, as it will grow more than expected”, says Pine’s chief economist.

Abroad, the DXY index operated at a steady low for most of the day, breaking the low of 103,000 points at the lows. The American currency also fell en bloc in comparison with emerging currencies and commodity exporting countries, with emphasis on the South African rand and the real.

Before S&P’s announcement, the dynamics of exchange rate formation was basically linked to the behavior of the dollar abroad. In the morning, the currency dropped to BRL 4.83, with the deflation of the producer price index (PPI) fueling bets that the Federal Reserve would adopt a more constructive stance in relation to inflation , limiting the space for new interest rate hikes.

As expected, the US Central Bank interrupted the tightening process, announcing maintenance of the base rate in the range between 5.00% and 5.25% per annum, and kept the door open for an increase in July. There was discomfort, however, with the increase in the Fed’s projections for the interest rate in this and the next two years. Contrary to the market’s expectation of a reduction in FedFunds in the fourth quarter, the so-called dot chart showed that most members of the US Central Bank project the basic rate 50 basis points above the current level at the end of the year.

The dollar then lost steam again, as investors digested Powell’s milder statements at a press conference. Reiterating that the institution needs to assess the lagged effects of monetary tightening, the president of the US BC said that there was no “initial debate” on the July decision at this meeting and that “options are open”.

"Powell softened his speech and mitigated the risk of adjustment in interest rates. He reiterated that the next decision is 'data dependent'. And the American data at the margin, excluding the labor market, seem to signal that inflation will subside", says Oliveira, from Pine, for whom the increase in interest projections in the 'dot chart' may have been a message from the Fed of that, unlike the market, there is no room for cutting the basic rate this year.
























