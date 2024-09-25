The dollar fell on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer confidence fell at its fastest pace in three years in September amid growing concerns about the labor market.

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, markets are betting on a 59 percent chance that the Fed will cut rates by 50 basis points on Nov. 7, compared with a 37 percent chance a week ago, while expectations for a 25 basis point cut are 41 percent.

The Federal Reserve last week began easing monetary policy with a larger-than-usual half-percentage-point cut that Chairman Jerome Powell said was intended to show policymakers were committed to keeping unemployment low after inflation eased.

The euro rose 0.04 percent to $1.1185, having earlier hit $1.1214, its highest since July 2023.

The dollar index rose 0.25 percent to 100.48, having earlier fallen to 100.21, matching its low on Sept. 18 and its weakest since July 2023.

The dollar rose 0.69 percent to 144.2 yen.

The yuan gave up earlier gains, a day after the People’s Bank of China announced the largest stimulus package since the coronavirus pandemic to help the economy emerge from recession and return to growth targets.

The dollar rose 0.25 percent to 7.028 yuan in offshore trade. The Chinese currency earlier reached 6.9952, its strongest level since May 2023.

The Australian dollar was last down 0.39 percent at $0.6864. It had earlier hit $0.6908, its highest since February 2023.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell 0.73 percent to $63,758.