Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 06/08/2024 – 10:10

The dollar fell against the real on Tuesday, the 5th, giving back the previous day’s gains and falling below 5.70 reais, as investors showed greater calm after the huge risk aversion that marked the previous session.

At 9:45 a.m., the spot dollar fell 1.3% to 5.6665 reais for sale. On B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.88% to 5.6855 reais for sale.

In Monday’s session, a huge risk aversion marked global morning trading, amid fears of a recession in the United States due to weak jobs data last week and disappointing corporate earnings.

The search for assets considered safe has led to the weakening of currencies in emerging countries, including, in addition to Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Chile and Colombia.

Throughout the day, however, more positive data from the world’s largest economy and calming speeches from central bank authorities contributed to a process of easing investor concerns, with several prices slowing their declines from the beginning of the session.

Figures from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed the U.S. services sector expanded in July, with its non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rising to 51.4 last month from 48.8 in June.

Additionally, a Federal Reserve official, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, said Monday that while U.S. jobs data was weaker than expected, there does not appear to be a recession in the country.

Traders expect 110 basis points of easing this year from the Fed, pricing in an 80% chance of a 50 basis point cut in September. They had fully priced in a cut of that size on Monday.

As a result, the dollar, which had surpassed 5.86 reais at the start of the previous session, slowed its rise and ended the day quoted at 5.7414 reais for sale, up 0.53%.

This morning, stock indexes were rising in volatile trading, and the dollar was regaining its global strength. The dollar index — which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies — was up 0.22%, at 103.100.

“Today there is this market correction after yesterday’s rise… We will definitely keep an eye on the next data from the North American economy”, said Thiago Avallone, foreign exchange specialist at Manchester Investimentos.

Another negative factor for emerging currencies in recent weeks, the yen lost strength for the first time this month, after accumulating a series of gains against the dollar with the reversal of “carry trade” operations, when investors withdrew their resources from Japan to invest in countries with higher interest rates.

This reversal was caused by the prospect of interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, which came to fruition last week, when the institution raised its interest rate to 0.25%.

The dollar was up 0.25% against the yen, at 144.53.

The US currency weakened against the Chilean peso and remained stable against the Colombian peso and the South African rand.

Domestic scenario

On the national scene, the market was still analyzing the minutes of the Central Bank’s last monetary policy meeting, in which authorities decided to maintain the Selic rate at 10.50% per year for the second consecutive meeting.

In the document, the BC said it will not hesitate to raise the interest rate to ensure inflation converges to the target if it deems it appropriate, emphasizing that there are more risks of rising inflation, with “several members” of Copom emphasizing the asymmetry of the balance of risks.

The prospect of maintaining or increasing interest rates in Brazil, in the face of possible cuts by the Fed, is positive for the real in theory, since a greater interest rate differential between the two countries tends to weaken the dollar with “carry trade” operations towards Brazil.