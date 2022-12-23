By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar retreated against the real on Friday, after the preview of official inflation in Brazil came in line with expectations, ending a week of reduced volumes in a sharp low after the enactment of the PEC of the Transition with reduced duration time.

In the spot market, the dollar fell 0.39%, to 5.1655 reais on sale, the lowest level for closing since November 8 (5.1498).

The Extended National Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15) rose 0.52% in December, up from 0.53% in November, data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) showed this Friday. . The expectation in a Reuters poll was for an advance of 0.52% on a monthly basis.

This led the index, considered a preview of official inflation, to record a 5.90% increase in the 12 months through December, slowing down from November’s 6.17% and remaining slightly below the expectation of an increase of 5.92%.

“After a more relaxed IPCA-15… the exchange rate and interest rates are still low”, said Sergio Machado, a partner at NCH Capital, in a Twitter post. “The market continues with good mood bias.”

With this Friday’s depreciation, the spot dollar closed the week down 2.40% against the real. A good part of the financial markets attributed the recent fall in the currency to the enactment of the Transition PEC, which lasted only one year.

The transitional government intended that the PEC could expand the spending ceiling by 145 billion reais for two years, but the idea faced resistance in the Chamber, resulting in the approval of the exception to the fiscal rule only for 2023.

“The approval of the PEC for one year and not four (it didn’t even make sense) and all the political sewing behind it was significantly more complicated than the new government would have wanted and now it remains to understand the next steps and how this should affect the fiscal result, the which should close this year in considerable surplus”, said Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset.

Giving additional support to Brazilian assets this week, some market participants highlighted the appointment by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) of his vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, to take over the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MDIC).

“Thanks to his experience as governor of São Paulo, his name was well received,” said XP in a note to clients.

Abroad, the dollar fell against several emerging currencies paired with the real, such as the Mexican peso, the South African rand and the Australian dollar, which also helped to support the real this Friday.

According to market participants, the move reflected news that the US PCE price index rose 0.1% last month, slowing after advancing 0.4% in October. In the 12 months up to November, the index accumulated a high of 5.5%, below the 6.1% of October.

Although it does not seem to be enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates to higher levels next year, the data in line with what the markets expected allowed for some risk-seeking movement in the session.

“More good news of falling inflation,” Rafaela Vitoria, chief economist at Banco Inter, said in a Twitter post. “Consumption in November had a bigger deceleration… which is also positive for monetary policy work there.”