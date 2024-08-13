From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 08/13/2024 – 17:30

On yet another day of optimism in global markets, the dollar fell for the sixth consecutive time in Brazil on Tuesday, the 13th, to below R$5.45, in line with the widespread decline of the US currency against other currencies, following the release of favorable inflation data for producers in the US.

The dollar closed the day down 0.90%, quoted at R$5.4491. This is the lowest closing price since July 16, when it closed at R$5.4293. In the last six business days, the dollar has accumulated a drop of 5.09%. See quotes.

At 5:04 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.89%, to 5.4585 reais for sale.

The Ibovespa closed higher for the sixth consecutive trading session on Tuesday, with CSN and CSN Mineração among the biggest gainers in the wake of quarterly results, while Natura&Co collapsed after the company announced a request for bankruptcy protection in the United States for its subsidiary Avon Products Inc.

The benchmark index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, rose 0.98% to 132,397.97 points, its highest closing level since January 8, having reached 132,429.5 points at its highest point and 131,115.4 points at its lowest point. The financial volume totaled R$24.1 billion.

The Ibovespa’s all-time closing record was registered on December 27 last year, when it ended the day at 134,193.72 points. The following day, it reached an all-time intraday high of 134,391.67 points.

The performance of Brazilian stocks was supported by Wall Street, where the S&P 500 closed up 1.68%, after a smaller-than-expected increase in US producer prices supported positive prospects for consumer inflation data due on Wednesday.

The external scenario, in the view of advisor and partner at Blue3 Willian Queiroz, was the main “driver” for the rise in the São Paulo stock exchange. He also drew attention to the positive flow of external capital into the stock exchange in the month, as another component supporting the recent sequence of gains in the Ibovespa.

New corporate balance sheets also took center stage in this session, while a new round of reports is scheduled for the end of the day, including figures from Localiza, JBS, Rede D’Or, Raízen, LWSA, Eneva, among others.

Wednesday also saw the repercussions of the MSCI index rebalancing announced the day before. The changes will come into effect at the close of trading on August 30.

The Brazilian stocks added to the MSCI Global Standard were Nubank, XP, Embraer, Stone, PagBank and Inter. On the other hand, Lojas Renner and Eneva were excluded, as disclosed by MSCI.

From a technical analysis perspective, Queiroz, from Blue3, added that the Ibovespa’s performance in August reinforces the bullish signal from July and creates an expectation of surpassing the historical maximum of 134 thousand points. In the month, the Ibovespa has already accumulated an appreciation of 3.72%.

HIGHLIGHTS

– NATURA&CO ON fell 8.85%, with financial agents evaluating the potential repercussions of the request for judicial recovery in the United States by Avon Products (API), the company’s non-operating subsidiary. The announcement about the start of the legal process in the United States, known as “Chapter 11”, by API was informed by Natura&Co on Monday, in parallel with the disclosure of the second quarter balance sheet, in which it found an increase in the loss year over year, to 859 million reais, affected by the subsidiary’s decision.

– CSN MINERAÇÃO ON soared 6.29%, following the second-quarter balance sheet, with a 47.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA year-on-year, to R$1.6 billion. CSN ON, which controls CSN Mineração, advanced 4.37%, also reflecting the impact on the result, with adjusted EBITDA of R$2.65 billion, 17% above the performance of the second quarter of 2023 and higher than analysts’ forecasts. CSN executives said that the group should be able to reduce costs in steel production in the second half of the year and that it will maintain the policy of “reducing discounts” on alloy prices practiced in the domestic market.

– JBS ON closed up 4.21% ahead of the release of its second-quarter earnings after the close of business on Tuesday. Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect the company to report solid earnings, given its exposure to the booming global chicken market. Forecasts compiled by LSEG point to a net profit of R$2 billion for JBS in the period.

– MRV&CO ON fell 1.81%, amid the impact of a consolidated net loss of R$71.3 million in the second quarter, impacted by the effects of financial operations and other non-recurring effects. Excluding such effects, adjusted net income totaled R$29.35 million.

– VALE ON lost 0.44%, following the movement of iron ore futures in Singapore, where the benchmark contract fell 0.31%. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange in China, the most traded contract closed stable.

– PETROBRAS PN ended with a decrease of 0.62%, while PETROBRAS ON fell 0.52%, on a day of falling oil prices abroad, with the barrel of Brent ending trading down 1.96%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN rose 2.83%, in another positive day for bank shares on the Ibovespa, with BANCO DO BRASIL ON closing up 1.29%, BRADESCO PN advancing 1.22% and SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT gaining 1.17%. Bank of America analysts assessed that the earnings season renewed the firm’s optimism regarding the big banks, as they showed accelerated profit growth and improved profitability (ROE). BTG PACTUAL UNIT, which releases its earnings on Wednesday, before the opening, appreciated 1.54%.