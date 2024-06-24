From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 06/24/2024 – 11:13

The dollar accelerated its fall against the real in trading this Monday, in line with the weakness of the US currency abroad and influenced by the profit-taking of investors in Brazil, falling more than 1% and giving back recent gains.

At 11:04 am, the spot dollar fell 1.08%, to R$5.3826 on sale. On B3, the first-month dollar futures contract fell 0.97%, to R$5.3855 on sale.

On Friday, the dollar in cash ended the day at R$5.4413 sold, down 0.38%.

“Dollar falling across the board. And here perhaps a little more for profit taking”, said Fernando Bergallo, operations director at FB Capital.

This morning, the North American currency fell in a series of developed and emerging markets, which was reflected in a fall in Brazil.

The dollar index — which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies — gave up 0.43%, to 105.420.

The euro was trading at 1.074175 dollars, up 0.44% on the day.

Among emerging currencies, highlights were the dollar’s fall against the Mexican peso, of 0.52%, and against the Colombian peso, of 0.95%.

In the national market, the sharper fall in the dollar could be seen as the realization of profits made by investors with the recent rises in the US currency, when investor concerns about Brazilian public accounts generated greater weakness in the real.

Last week, market fears increased even further with a series of statements by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attacking the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, and the autarchy’s conduct of monetary policy.

On Thursday, the dollar reached its highest value since July 22, 2022, at 5.4618 reais on sale, still during Jair Bolsonaro’s government.

This week, after sessions marked by monetary policy decisions in Brazil and developed markets, investors turn their attention to the release of new inflation data, looking for signs about the price control process at a global level.

The domestic market will analyze new IPCA-15 data for June on Wednesday, with analysts consulted by Reuters expecting an increase of 0.45% on a monthly basis, compared to 0.44% in the previous month.

The release of inflation figures in Brazil has gained importance as market expectations about prices continue to rise for this year and next, generating concern among Central Bank authorities.

Earlier, economists consulted by the BC in its Focus survey again raised their projection for the IPCA at the end of this year, to 3.98%, compared to 3.96% in the previous week, and for 2025, to 3.85%, from 3 .80%.

The autarchy’s view on unanchoring expectations will be elaborated once again on Tuesday, when the BC releases the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in which it was decided to maintain the Selic rate at 10.50 % per year.

In this Monday’s Focus, economists also raised their projection for the value of the dollar at the end of this year, now seen at 5.15 reais, compared to 5.13 reais last week, amid the recent weakness of the Brazilian currency.