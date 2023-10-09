The US currency fell to R$5.13 and Ibovespa rose 0.86%; investors are cautious

The commercial dollar fell 0.62%, quoted at R$5.13 this Monday (9.Oct.2023). Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), rose 0.86%, to 115,156 points.

Indicators suggest optimism, but there is market caution regarding the war between Israel and the extremist group Hamas.

The North American currency rose from R$5.16 to R$5.18 at the day’s high. The Ibovespa reached a low of 113,448 points, which is equivalent to a drop of 0.63%.

Companies linked to the oil sector rose with the increase in the price of a barrel Brent, which advanced 4.22%, quoted at US$88.15. The actions of Petrobras rose more than 4% and contributed to the rise of the Ibovespa.

At the end of the afternoon, after the negative start of assets, the indices calmed down and reduced losses. Investors assess the extent to which the attacks are limited to Israeli territory. If the conflict continues, the prospect is for risky assets to flee.

Iran’s greater involvement could cause a major deterioration in the oil market.