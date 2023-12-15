Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 15/12/2023 – 9:55

The Ibovespa (IBOV) soared this Thursday, 14th, after interest rates results via Copom and Fed meetings, reaching 131,776 points at the peak of the session; the increase was 1.06% on B3. The scenario is renewed after the Central Bank closed the Monetary Policy Committee meetings with another cut of 0.50 pp and left interest rates at a level below 12%.

+ Exchange rate for 2023 goes from R$4.99 to R$4.95 and for 2024, from R$5.03 to R$5.00, says Focus

In the final stretch of 2023, the dollar continues to perform differently than market expectations 11 months ago, when the Focus Bulletin announced an exchange rate projection of around R$5.30. In the first half of December, the Market Report research showed that the expectation is different: the exchange rate in 2023 went to R$ 4.95 and in 2024, to R$ 5. Yesterday, the currency closed falling, at R$ 4.91.

“When the Fed signals that it should reduce rates over the next year, it is news for the market. So, the market updates its pricing based on this rate that it sees in the future and a reduction in the interest rate means that the economy's assets on average will be worth more. As the United States interest rate is the reference for the whole world, it impacts all economies, including ours”, says Sacha Aprile, CFA and Director of Operations at Crediblue.

Leandro Petrokas, research director and partner at Quantzed, in the financial market, explains that since November the main driver for the local and international stock market has been the drop in market interest rates in the USA. For the expert, some factors contribute to a more well-behaved dollar at this moment.

internal scenario, with a legislative stance pointing to a more robust fiscal commitment

inflow of foreign capital for investments

vision that interest rates abroad may soon begin to fall. “This reduces the expectation of remuneration on American bonds, generating greater attractiveness of capital for investment in emerging countries”, he argues.

“Without defining upside or target price, we can have a positive 2024 for the local and international stock market. The dollar tends to remain in the range between R$4.60 and R$5.00 in 2024. There is not much room for falls below this level”, says Petrokas.

The positive climate reflects domestic and international interest rates. With Selic at 11.75% per year, the expectation for 2024 is for successive drops of 0.5 percentage points, at least between 9.45% and 9%, as explained by Gilberto Braga, economist and professor at Ibmec Rio. “The increase of Ibovespa reflects investors' perception that the cycle of lower interest rates will continue in Brazil and that in the United States there was also an announcement that a cycle of lower interest rates will begin next year”, he reinforces.

Regarding American interest rates, the expectation for 2024 is three drops of 0.25 percentage points. “This is the maxim that falling interest rates abroad attract dollars to markets with a greater possibility of risk and return, such as the Brazilian market, and on the other hand, falling interest rates in Brazil favor productive investment and encourage companies to place bets on a more rapid recovery. consistent performance of the economy, even though 2024 will be a year with a performance considered below what the closing of 2023 is”, adds Braga.