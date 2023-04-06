SÃO PAULO (Reuters) -The dollar resumed its most recent downward trajectory against the real in Brazil on Wednesday, in the wake of the positive perception regarding the government’s new fiscal framework and the release of weak data on economic activity in the US , which reinforce the assessment that US interest rates may not continue to rise.

In this context, professionals consulted by Reuters stated that the interest differential between Brazil and the US remains favorable to the inflow of dollars into the country, which weighs on dollar quotations.

The spot dollar closed the day quoted at 5.0501 reais on sale, down 0.65%.

On the B3, at 5:12 pm (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract fell 0.47%, at 5.0690 reais.

The dollar retreated against the real throughout the session. Earlier in the day, the participation of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, in a Bradesco BBI event in São Paulo was well received at the tables. Although the comments reinforced previous speeches, the perception was that the BC’s relationship with the government is better than a few weeks ago.

Campos Neto told an audience of the financial market that it is necessary to recognize the efforts of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to reduce the country’s fiscal risks with the presentation of the new fiscal framework.

“I think that what has been announced so far eliminates the tail risk for those who thought that the debt could have a more explosive trajectory”, stated Campos Neto.

More than the domestic news, the exchange rate reacted to the release of weak data on the US economy.

At 9:15 am (Brasília time), the ADP National Employment report showed that 145,000 jobs were opened in the private sector last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 job openings.

At 11 am, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing PMI fell to 51.2 last month from 55.1 in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI to fall to 54.5.

The numbers reinforced the perception of weakness in the US economy, which in theory reduces the space for the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) to continue to raise its interest rate.

Shortly after the release of the ISM data, the spot dollar registered the minimum quotation of the day, of 5.0166 reais (-1.31%). Subsequently, losses slowed down, with investors taking profits and other agents, such as importers, taking advantage of lower prices to buy currency.

“The data abroad suggest a slowdown in activity, in inflation, and then we have two impacts that reverberate: the latent risk of a recession in the US economy, which penalizes assets such as the dollar, and what will be done at the next Fed meeting ”, commented Fernando Bergallo, director of FB Capital exchange advisory.

“There are many people evaluating the possibility of maintaining interest rates in the US. This has a direct impact on the interest rate differential between Brazil and the US and generates financial flow,” he said.

An operator heard by Reuters added that, in recent days, there is no reason for the dollar to rise against the real. According to him, the political noise in Brazil has diminished and the agenda is relatively empty.

Abroad, the dollar had mixed movements against other currencies of emerging countries in the late afternoon. The US currency was down against the Turkish lira and the Colombian peso, but up against the Mexican peso and the Chilean peso.

At 17:12 (Brasília time), the dollar index – which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies – rose 0.40%, to 101.930.

This Wednesday morning, the Central Bank sold all 16,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts offered in the rollover of May maturities.

(By Fabrício de Castro; editing by Isabel Versiani)