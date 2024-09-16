From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 09/16/2024 – 17:21

The dollar posted its fourth consecutive session of decline in Brazil this Monday, approaching R$5.50, in a session marked by the decline of the US currency also abroad, amid increased expectations for a more aggressive interest rate cut in the US this week and the release of weak data on the Chinese economy.

The dollar closed down 1.01%, quoted at R$5.5111. In the last four business days, the US currency accumulated a drop of 2.55%. See quotes.

At 5:05 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.98%, to R$5.5190 for sale.

The Ibovespa closed with a discreet increase on Monday, assured by the advance of Petrobras on a day of high oil prices abroad, while Embraer represented a relevant negative weight, falling more than 5% after disappointment with the outcome of arbitration with Boeing.

The Brazilian stock market’s benchmark index, the Ibovespa, closed up 0.14% at 135,072.45 points, according to preliminary data, having reached 135,715.1 points at its highest and 134,869.97 points at its lowest.

The financial volume totaled 14.25 billion reais before the final adjustments, below the daily average of 23.48 billion reais for the year, with financial agents in waiting mode for interest rate decisions mainly from the central banks of the United States and Brazil on Wednesday.