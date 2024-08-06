From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 06/08/2024 – 17:25

After a jump in the most recent sessions, the dollar closed this Tuesday, the 6th, with a firm fall against the real, below R$5.70, with prices reflecting the environment of less stress in global markets and the minutes of the last Copom meeting, with indications that the Selic rate could rise in the short term if necessary.

After closing Monday at its highest value since January 20, 2021, the spot dollar closed Tuesday down 1.44%, quoted at R$5.6588. In August, the US currency accumulated an increase of 0.05%. See quotes.

At 5:03 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 1.17%, to R$5.6690 for sale.

Meanwhile, the Ibovespa closed higher on Tuesday, with bank stocks among the positive highlights, with Bradesco still buoyed by the positive repercussions of the balance sheet released the day before, while Itaú reports its results after the close.

The Brazilian stock market’s benchmark index, the Ibovespa, rose 0.86% to 126,345.63 points, according to preliminary data, supported by the improvement in the external scenario, with Wall Street closing with gains of around 1%.

During the session, the Ibovespa reached 126,966.28 points at its highest and 125,261.37 points at its lowest. The trading volume totaled R$20.3 billion before the final adjustments.

Future interest rates rise after Copom minutes

DI rates closed Tuesday with a firm rise, with the perception that the Copom minutes adopted a tougher tone when dealing with the fight against inflation and with the advance of Treasury yields, in a day of relief for global markets after the stress of the previous day.

With the movement, the Brazilian interest rate curve once again priced in majority chances that the basic Selic rate, currently at 10.50% per year, could rise as early as September.

At the end of the afternoon this Monday, the DI (Interbank Deposit) rate for January 2025 — which reflects monetary policy in the very short term — was at 10.7%, compared to 10.585% in the previous adjustment. The DI rate for January 2026 was at 11.535%, compared to 11.227% in the previous adjustment, while the rate for January 2027 was at 11.675%, compared to 11.439%.

Among the longer contracts, the rate for January 2031 was at 11.84%, compared to 11.795%, and the contract for January 2033 had a rate of 11.84%, compared to 11.808%.