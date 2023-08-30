Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2023 – 5:55 pm

The spot dollar showed a firm drop in the session this Tuesday, 29th, and closed at R$ 4.85, amid the predominant sign of the North American currency’s decline abroad and the retreat of Treasury rates. Lower-than-expected job creation data in the US not only ruled out the chances of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) this year, but also increased bets on FedFunds cut earlier in 2024.

Around here, attention remains focused on the government’s measures to increase revenue and on the budget. In the early afternoon, there was some discomfort at the trading desks with the possibility of changing the target of zeroing the primary deficit for 2024, as established in the fiscal framework. This caused the dollar to slow down a lot and flirt with stability for a few moments.

He speaks of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, discarding the possibility of changing the fiscal target and the deepening of the devaluation of the American currency abroad, however, they took the dollar down again here.

With a maximum of BRL 4.9020, recorded in the first hour of business, and a minimum of BRL 4.8495, the currency ended the session quoted at BRL 4.8546, down 0.42% – which reduces the rise of the currency in August to 2.65%. In the year, the dollar still accumulates devaluation of 8.06%. There was an improvement in liquidity, which was greatly reduced on Monday. The main thermometer of the appetite for business, the dollar futures contract for September moves over US$ 12 billion.

report by Broadcast (Grupo Estado real-time news system) informed that the Ministers of the Civil House (Rui Costa), Management (Esther Dweck) and Planning (Simone Tebet) defend as a target for 2024 a primary deficit between 0.5% and 0.75% of GDP in 2024.

The government has to deliver the budget bill to Congress by Thursday, the 31st. Soon after, Haddad said that the 2024 Budget will be forwarded with a “balanced result”, given that there would be no more time to change. “It has been ready for more than 15 days. The budget is balanced, which means that primary revenues are equal to primary expenditures”, said the Minister of Finance.

According to the chief economist at Frente Corretora, Fabrizio Velloni, part of the rise in the dollar in the month is due to an increase in fiscal risk, with market distrust in relation to meeting the fiscal target in 2024, given that the government does not contemplate cutting expenses. “It is not possible to achieve the goal just by increasing revenues. The dollar retreated with the approval of the framework, but it is still above what we have seen this year”, says Velloni, referring to the fact that the exchange rate was below R$ 4.80 in July. “This fiscal part is still a very big barrier for the real to appreciate more”.

Abroad, the DXY index worked in steady decline throughout the day and at the end of the afternoon was around 103,400 points, after a low of 104,355 points. The US currency has fallen in comparison with most emerging currencies and commodity exporting countries. In the morning, the Jolts report showed that the number of job openings in the US job market fell from 9.165 million in June to 8.827 million in July, when analysts’ forecast was 9.478 million.

“This employment data, with fewer openings, showed a more positive perspective in combating inflation. It was the news that ended up pulling the dollar down and favoring the real today”, says the exchange specialist at Manchester Investimentos, Thiago Avallone, adding that it is necessary to wait for the US indicators that will come out this week, in particular the official report of August payroll on Friday to see if the dollar’s weakening movement abroad could become a trend.