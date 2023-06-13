Estadão Contenti

06/12/2023 – 6:15 pm

After instability and exchange of signals in the morning, the dollar lost strength throughout the afternoon and settled down amid the acceleration of Ibovespa gains and the fall in future interest rates, in the wake of statements by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto , on improving expectations for inflation and opening space for a reduction in the Selic rate. With a low of R$ 4.8640, in the last hour of business, the currency closed down 0.20%, quoted at R$ 4.8665.

On Friday, the currency had retreated to the lowest closing level since June 7 last year. With today’s slight loss, it started to show the lowest value since June 6, 2022, the last time it ended the day below BRL 4.80 (BRL 4.7962). After retreating in six of the seven trading sessions in June, the currency has already accumulated a devaluation of 4.07% in the month – which leads to a fall in the year to 7.83%.

Traders point out that liquidity has been reduced, with investors only fine-tuning positions in the futures segment awaiting the release of the consumer inflation index (CPI, its acronym in English) in the US tomorrow and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision in Wednesday, 14.

Abroad, the DXY index – which measures the performance of the dollar against six strong currencies – operated slightly higher, with gains against the yen and, above all, the pound, but falling in comparison with the euro. The US currency rose against most emerging currencies and commodity exporting countries, although it retreated against real peers such as the Colombian peso and the South African rand.

Around here, there is a positive background that supports the recent appreciation of the real. In addition to the reduction of fiscal risk with the advancement of the proposed new framework in Congress, there are better prospects for growth and a reduction in inflation expectations, ratified today by the Focus Bulletin. The lows of the session came precisely at a time when the market was digesting statements by the president of the Central Bank.

At an event in Brasília, Campos Neto said that long-term interest rates “have fallen a lot”, in the wake of the announcement of the fiscal framework, “opening space for monetary policy action ahead”, in an allusion to the expected start of the cycle Selic cut in the second semester. “It is this long interest rate drop that makes room for the Selic to fall,” said Campos Neto.

“The fiscal framework will pass in the Senate and we have the tax reform in progress in Congress, which helps to keep the market calmer. The economic data has also helped the real, with a forecast of lower inflation and higher growth”, says the exchange manager at Treviso Corretora, Reginaldo Galhardo.

In the afternoon, the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) informed that the trade balance registered US$ 3.178 billion in the second week of June (5th to 11th). In the month, the accumulated surplus is US$ 4.913 billion and in the year, US$ 39.835 billion.
























