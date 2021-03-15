At the beginning of trading, the dollar against the ruble on the Moscow Exchange dropped by 4 kopecks, but then went up. This is evidenced by data trading floor on Monday 15 March.

Immediately after the decline, the exchange rate of the American currency won back the fall and, as a result, grew by 2.49 kopecks compared to the level of the previous trading closing and amounted to 73.3 rubles.

At the same time, the euro rate increased by 10.66 kopecks. Its cost reached 87.59 rubles.

As of 7:16 Moscow time, the dollar went down again.

On March 13, financial analyst Andrei Kuznetsov said that the ruble continues to strengthen its position, while the US currency is facing a serious collapse.

According to Kuznetsov’s forecast, the American currency will reach a maximum of 75–76 rubles per dollar, but by the end of April the position will decline and a collapse to 70–71 rubles will occur.