By Luana Maria Benedito

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar fell against the real for the sixth consecutive trading session this Friday, in a session that should have volatility due to the closing of the month-end and quarterly Ptax, as investors continued to digest the proposed new fiscal framework from Brazil and reacted to inflation data from the United States.

The Ptax is an exchange rate calculated by the Central Bank that serves as a reference for the settlement of futures contracts. At the end of each month, financial agents usually try to direct it to more convenient levels for their positions, whether they are bought or sold in dollars.

According to Guilherme Esquelbek, from Correparti brokerage, this dispute should generate “a lot of volatility” this Friday, but he pondered that the short ones, who bet on the fall of the dollar, seemed to stand out.

At 10:28 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.34%, to 5.0804 reais on sale, a movement that comes after the currency has already accumulated a low of 3.63% in the last five sessions.

With this recent fall and considering the closing price the day before, the dollar was on track to end March at a low of around 2.5%, still accumulating a 3.4% drop in the first quarter of 2023.

The recent drop in the US currency has also been attributed by some operators to the wide interest rate differential between Brazil and the United States, which makes the real attractive for “carry trade” strategies, which consist of borrowing in countries with low interest rates. and application of these resources in the most profitable market.

On B3, at 10:28 am (Brasília time), the dollar futures contract for the first month fell 0.28%, at 5.0835 reais.

Investors continued this Friday to digest the government’s proposal for the new fiscal framework, which will have a lock to prevent federal spending from growing more than revenue, but will also have a minimum limit for the evolution of expenses, which will always grow above the inflation.

“Without getting into the technicalities of the rule, it has divided analysts, but our view is that a cap on expenses through past revenue can help curb overspending,” said the team at Guide Investimentos in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, Esquelbek, from Correparti, drew attention to the slight rise in the dollar abroad, with its index against a basket of strong peers advancing 0.14% after US inflation data.

The US Commerce Department said on Friday that the PCE inflation index rose 0.3% last month, after accelerating 0.6% in January. In the 12 months through February, the PCE accumulates a high of 5.0%, after 5.3% in January.