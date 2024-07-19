From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/19/2024 – 17:15

The optimism brought by the government’s announcement of a spending freeze was diluted during the session this Friday, the 19th, which caused the spot dollar to close the day higher, once again above R$5.60, amid persistent distrust regarding Brazilian fiscal policy and the rise of the US currency abroad.

The dollar closed the day at R$5.6046 for sale, up 0.28%. In a week marked by the increased perception of fiscal risk, the US currency accumulated a gain of 3.20%.

At 5:04 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.95%, to R$5.6130 for sale.

The Ibovespa reduced its gains on the day to close stable this Friday, with financial agents pointing out that the announcement of spending contingency by the government brings relief on the fiscal issue, but it may not be enough, in addition to pressure from the external scenario.

The benchmark index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, closed stable at 127,657.09 points, according to preliminary data, but accumulating a loss of 0.96% in the week. At its peak, it reached 128,360.05 points. At its worst, it was 127,412.84 points.

The financial volume on the stock exchange totaled 19.43 billion reais before the final adjustments, in a session still marked by the expiration of options on shares on the São Paulo stock exchange and a technological failure that affected services in different countries.