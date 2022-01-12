Lulled by inflation data in the United States, the financial market had a day of respite. The dollar fell for the second session in a row and reached the lowest value in almost two months. The stock exchange zeroed the year’s losses and regained 105,000 points.

The commercial dollar ended this Wednesday (12) sold at R$ 5.535, with a decrease of R$ 0.045 (-0.81%). The price opened the morning on a high, approaching R$5.60 in the first minutes of trading, but began to fall after the release of December inflation in the United States.

With today’s performance, the currency accumulates a drop of 0.74% in the first days of 2022. Exactly one week ago, the US currency had reached R$ 5.71, the highest value of the year so far.

The stock market also had a day of recovery. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 105,686 points, up 1.84%. This was the second increase followed by the indicator, which reversed the losses accumulated in 2022 and now rises 0.82% in the first days of the year.

Today, the US Department of Labor reported that consumer inflation stood at 0.5% in December and ended 2021 at 7%. Despite inflation being the highest since 1982, the indicator was within expectations, reducing pressures for monetary tightening in the largest economy on the planet.

The Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) should start raising basic interest rates in March, but other measures, such as the sale of bonds purchased by the agency since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, may be delayed until the second half of the year. . Higher rates in advanced economies stimulate the outflow of resources from emerging countries, such as Brazil, which caused the dollar to soar and the stock market to fall until the beginning of this week.

* With information from Reuters

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

