US currency retreated 7.63% in the country in 2023; Stock market rose for the 7th straight week and accumulates a 12% increase

The commercial dollar reached R$4.86 at the low of this Friday (June 9, 2023), but ended the day at R$4.88, down 0.97%. This is the lowest daily closing value since June 7, 2022, when it was R$4.87. The Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), rose 1.33% to 117,019 points.

In the week, the US currency retreated 1.54%, from R$ 4.95 to R$ 4.88. Financial market agents react positively to the indicators released in June, such as the deceleration of inflation and the 1.9% growth in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the 1st quarter compared to the previous one.

Investors also assess that there is a closeness in cutting the basic rate, the Selic, currently at 13.75% per annum.

The commercial dollar exchange rate dropped 7.6% in 2023. This year, it reached its highest value, R$5.45, on January 3. The current value is at the low of the year.

The Ibovespa closed at 117,019 points this Friday (June 9, 2023). It accumulates a high of 6.64% in 2023. The Stock Exchange rose for the 7th week in a row, which represents an increase of 12.12% in this period, from 104,367 to 117,019.

In the week, the Ibovespa rose by 3.96%.

Second Einar Riverofrom the TradeMap, the shares of the state-owned Petrobras and Banco do Brasil reached their highest historical price. The oil company reached BRL 33.75 in common shares and BRL 30.28 in preferred shares. BB shares rose to R$47.74.