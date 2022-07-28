The slowdown in the US economy reduced pressures on the financial market. The dollar fell to the lowest value in almost 40 days and started to accumulate a fall in July. The stock exchange surpassed 102 thousand points and closed at the highest level in a month and a half.

The commercial dollar closed this Thursday (28) sold at R$ 5.163, with a fall of R$ 0.088 (-1.67%). The price even opened higher, but began to plummet after the opening of the North American market. During the afternoon, it fell further, influenced by domestic news.

With today’s performance, the dollar, which rose in July, started to accumulate a fall of 1.38% in the month. In 2022, the currency drops 7.41%.

The day was also marked by euphoria in the stock market. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 102,597 points, up 1.14%. Up for the second day in a row, the indicator is at its highest level since June 15.

In the international market, the announcement that the United States has entered a technical recession, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrinking for the second quarter in a row, relieved the market. This is because investors increasingly believe that the largest economy on the planet will enter an official recession (with three consecutive quarters of decline), which will allow the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) to start lowering interest rates in 2023. .

Higher rates in advanced economies encourage capital flight from emerging countries such as Brazil. In the domestic market, the primary surplus in June beyond LINK 1 expectations and the announcement that Petrobras will distribute record volume of LINK 2 dividends helped to benefit the real.

* With information from Reuters