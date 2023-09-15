Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2023 – 9:51

The dollar began Friday recording a slight decline, in the wake of a favorable external environment, mainly due to the news about China. Industry and trade indicators above estimates and the interest rate cut promoted by the local central bank (PBoC) guarantee an increase in commodities, which benefits the currencies of emerging countries and exporters of international raw materials, such as Brazil.

Here, the highlight of the morning is retail sales, which rose 0.7% in July compared to June, in the seasonally adjusted series, as reported by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The result was above the median forecast of experts interviewed by Projeções Broadcast, which indicated an increase of 0.5%. In comparison with July 2022, without seasonal adjustment, retail sales increased by 2.4% in July. In this comparison, the median estimate was an increase of 2%.

The dollar is coming off two significant drops in recent days, driven in part by the perception that the Federal Reserve will keep key interest rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting next week. Yesterday the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its interest rates for the tenth consecutive time, but indicated that this was the last adjustment of the current monetary tightening cycle.

Today, the vice-president of the ECB, Luis de Guindos, said that the institution does not have a target for when to start reducing interest rates and that market expectations that the first cut will come in June 2024 may end up not materializing. “It’s a bet by the markets. It could be right or wrong,” said Guindos, in an interview with a Spanish radio station.

As for China, Société Générale assesses that, after the weakness seen in July, the August data on Chinese activity “showed a welcome improvement on a widespread basis”. The industrial sector and investments in manufacturing regained momentum, while exports showed signs of stabilization. Credit growth accelerates again, thanks to a stronger fiscal impulse, while the PBoC intervenes to guarantee liquidity, as with yesterday’s cut in reserve requirements, the French bank lists, in a comment to clients.

At 9:47 am, the dollar in cash was quoted at R$4.8628, down 0.20%. In the futures market, the dollar for settlement in October fell 0.17%, to R$4.8710.