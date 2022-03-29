By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar was lower against the real on Tuesday, although it recovered some ground from the lows of the day, following the weakness of its pair abroad after encouraging comments from Russian and Ukrainian negotiators about the conflict. in Eastern Europe boosted global risk sentiment.

At 9:55 am (GMT), the spot dollar retreated 0.19%, to 4.7623 reais on sale. Earlier, at the lowest of the day, it dropped 1.17% to 4.7157 reais.

On B3, at 9:55 am (GMT), the first-maturity dollar futures contract was down 0.17% to 4.7655 reais.

At the same time, the dollar index against a basket of six strong rivals fell 0.9% as investors sold assets deemed safe after Ukraine proposed to adopt a neutral stance in exchange for Russian security guarantees in the latest round of face-to-face negotiations. with Moscow.

Russia has already decided to drastically reduce its military activity in Kiev and Chernihiv, the Russian deputy defense minister said on Tuesday after the talks, which took place in Istanbul.

Most of the major European exchanges were up sharply, from 1% to 3%, while Wall Street futures also posted strong gains. In the broader foreign exchange markets, most emerging market currencies appreciated strongly against the dollar, particularly the currencies of developing European nations.

“The market today monitors the external scenario with a certain optimism regarding the conflict; negotiations appear to be moving towards an agreement,” Felipe Izac, partner at Nexgen Capital, told Reuters.

In addition to the geopolitical news on Tuesday, he pointed to the high level of domestic interest rates – currently at 11.75% – and the surge in commodity prices since the beginning of the war in Ukraine as factors of strong negative pressure on the dollar. In the accumulated of 2022, the currency falls 14.7% against the real, whose performance in the period is the best in the world.

Improved weather between Kiev and Moscow, however, has the potential to lower commodity prices. Crude oil, for example, was down more than 5% on Tuesday, at about $106 a barrel.

Izac said that this could cause an eventual “normalization” in the price of the dollar against the real. “But does that mean we’re going back to 5.50? No, because ending the conflict would not mean ending sanctions against Russia”, which would maintain upward pressure on commodity prices.

Among other points of attention for this session, Izac highlighted the change in the presidency of Petrobras. He stated that investors are still digesting the appointment of Adriano Pires for the position, and, depending on how the market understands the replacement, there may be impacts on the exchange rate, as the company is highly sought after by foreign investors.

Although it closed the last session up 0.52%, at 4.7714 reais on sale, the dollar has been losing ground successively since the middle of the month, and reached a sequence of eight consecutive daily devaluations last Friday. .

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat