The dollar operates lower against the real, in line with the trend abroad this Monday, 7. Investors adjust currency positions with an eye on the decline in two-year Treasury yields this morning.

But returns on 10-year and 30-year US Treasuries began to rise amid an improvement in New York Stock Exchange futures, after starting the day lower.

Downward exchange rate adjustments are already decelerating with investors eyeing long Treasuries and increasing forecasts for the IPCA for 2022 in the Focus survey, despite the accommodation of market expectations for inflation next year, which is the Bank’s focus Central now, after the statement from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) indicated a reduction in the rate of increase in the Selic rate starting next month. The 2022 IPCA at Focus rose from 5.38% to 5.44%, moving away from the target ceiling (5.00%); of 2023 remains at 3.50%.

The market is still adjusting to the acceleration of the January IGP-DI. The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) recorded a rise of 2.01% in January, after an increase of 1.25% in December 2021. The result of the indicator was close to the ceiling estimated by the survey by Projections Broadcast, which ranged from 1.44% to 2.07%, surpassing the median of 1.75%. As a result, the IGP-DI accumulated an increase of 16.71% in 12 months.

The Fuels PEC remains on the radar and inspires caution. President Jair Bolsonaro again defended this Sunday the review of the tax burden on fuel and minimized tax losses with proposals pending in Congress. For Bolsonaro, the composition of fuel prices “is quite serious”. And the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, said that the government’s main target to contain the rise in fuel prices is diesel.

At 9:22 am, the spot dollar dropped 0.13%, to R$5.3149, compared to an intraday low of R$5.2959 (-0.49%). The dollar for March retreated 0.27%, to R$ 5.3460, compared to a minimum after opening at R$ 5.3240 (-0.65%).

