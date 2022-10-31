By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar fell nearly 2.6% on Monday to its lowest closing price in ten days, with investors reacting positively to reduced fears about a possible challenge to the presidential election result, after supporters of the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), heads of several Brazilian institutions and international leaders recognized the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Sunday’s election.

The spot US currency closed down 2.59%, at 5.1652 reais on sale, the highest daily percentage depreciation since the last 3rd day (-4.03%) and the lowest closing price since the 21st. past.

The fall of this session made the dollar deepen its losses in October, a month marked by increased volatility due to the electoral process, to 4.24% – the biggest monthly drop since last May (-3.83%).

The dollar opened sharply on Monday, and jumped 2% in the first trades, at 5.4088 reais, but lost strength throughout the day amid the perception of relative tranquility in the post-election scenario.

Investors feared that Bolsonaro would challenge Sunday’s result, as he had been attacking the credibility of electronic voting machines and the electoral process as a whole for months, but so far the president has not commented, while several of his supporters acknowledged the legitimacy of Lula’s victory. .

Bolsonaro (PL) will make a speech this Monday afternoon, the acting president of the PP, federal deputy Cláudio Cajado (BA), told Reuters, amid expectations that the president can concede defeat at the polls.

Behind the strong fall of the dollar and the resilience of the Ibovespa, which closed up more than 1% this session, some investors also cited the lack of surprises in relation to the electoral result.

“A lot was already in the price,” Paulo Cunha, a financial market specialist and founder of iHUB Investimentos, told Reuters. “There was a greater probability that Lula would actually win this election, since last week.”

Some market participants told Reuters that the positive perception of international agents about Lula, whose agenda is seen as much more aligned with environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) than the of Bolsonaro.

“We know that in recent years the ESG issue is something that has become a super relevant topic, which has influenced the decision of large investors, so this can generate an expectation in the market that this flow will come” to Brazil after Lula’s victory, explained Filipe Villegas, a strategist at Genial Investimentos.

He also cited a preference of foreign agents for Lula’s diplomatic record compared to Bolsonaro’s.

Once the results of the presidential elections are over, with the confirmation that there will be no major political turmoil, Lula’s nomination for the head of his economic portfolio becomes one of the main priorities of the market, especially amid persistent fears about the future of the rules. country tax.

“I think it will be super important for Lula to give some direction on what his ministerial team will be, who will be the Minister of Economy,” said Villegas. “Today, the market prices the flow that may arise, but it will do no good (Lula) to indicate a name that does not please investors or that can, let’s say, make the market remember wrong decisions that were made” during previous PT governments , opined the strategist.

Fitch Ratings said on Monday that Lula’s victory was unlikely to result in a major shift in Brazil’s macroeconomic policy, but said that outlook depended on clearer signals about its fiscal agenda.

Already the rating agency Moody’s evaluated that the election of PT by a narrow margin in the second round removes the risk of withdrawal from efforts of fiscal consolidation by the next government or reversal of structural reforms already approved.