Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 17:53

After operating between a slight increase and stability in the morning, the spot dollar lost strength throughout the afternoon and ended the session this Monday, 9th, quoted at R$ 5.1300, down 0.62%, with minimum at R$ 5.1220. The turnaround in the domestic exchange market was due to the resumption of risk appetite abroad, with a firm rise in stock exchanges in New York, in the wake of speeches by the director of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) suggesting less space for a new rise in interest rates.

Information was also circulated that the Palestinian group Hamas would be willing to negotiate a truce with Israel. In a speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will attack Hamas with “forces never seen before”.

In the first minutes of trading, the dollar even experienced a firm rise, with a maximum of R$5.1824, amid geopolitical fears. Israel responds to Hamas’ attack on its territory with aerial bombardment and a land blockade of the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian group. Operators note that the absence of business with Treasuries, due to the Columbus Day holiday in the USA, reduced liquidity and left the formation of the exchange rate more subject to the impact of one-off operations.

Oil prices, which fell sharply last week, rose more than 4% due to concerns about supply, but respected the ceiling of US$90 per barrel. The Brent contract for December closed up 4.22%, at US$88.15.

Suno Research’s chief economist, Gustavo Sung, notes that the fact that the Treasuries market is closed prevents a clearer reading of the effects of the conflict on investors’ risk perception. “In any case, there is an increase in uncertainty. Within three or four days, we will understand the real impact on assets. Everything will depend on whether the conflict spills over into other countries in the Middle East, such as Iran, as the region is a major oil producer,” says Sung.

Although Iran is seen as a supporter of Hamas in the region, officials in the country have denied involvement in the Palestinian group’s attack on Israel. The possibility that Iran will be engulfed by the conflict is worrying, since the country is home to the Strait of Hormuz, located between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf and through which around 20% of all the oil consumed in the world is transported.

“If we have an escalation of the war, especially with Iran being drawn into the conflict, we could have a stronger rise in oil prices and an inflationary shock”, says the chief strategist at Guide Investimentos, Alex Lima, highlighting that, in the last two months, American inflation had already been “contaminated” by rising fuel prices. “For now, the asset price reaction is relatively mild, with the US interest rate market closed. It has the potential to get worse if the conflict continues.”

A relevant part of the market’s relief in the afternoon came from softer signals regarding North American monetary policy. With a vote on the Fed’s decisions, the vice president of the American BC, Philip Jefferson, said this Monday that it may be too early to guarantee that the tightening already carried out will bring inflation to the target of 2% per year, but stressed that it will take takes into account economic indicators and also the level of Treasury rates in its next decisions.

According to Jefferson, inflation, although still “very high”, brings “encouraging” signs. He also stated that he will act with caution when assessing the need for a further increase in interest rates. “Looking forward, I will remain aware of the tightening of financial conditions through higher interest rates on debt securities and will keep this in mind when assessing the future path of rates,” the Fed vice chairman said.