After the release of inflation data in the United States, which showed an increase of just 0.1% in inflation in the country in March, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the dollar began to fall sharply and reached the lowest level in ten months against the real this Wednesday (12).

With this result, investors now have a lower expectation that there will be a new increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed), betting on a less aggressive monetary policy in its next meetings. According to Gilberto Braga, professor of economics at the Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets in Rio de Janeiro (Ibemec-RJ), the moment is propitious to invest in buying dollars, mainly because, according to the latest Focus bulletin, published on Monday Thursday (10), the expectation for the dollar is to close the year at R$ 5.25.

“The result of the American economy projects that the interest rate increase cycle is at the end. This means that there are no economic reasons for raising significant interest rates there,” says Braga. “This tends to maintain the fluctuation of the dollar at the level of R$ 5 against the real in Brazil, if no other relevant events occur. So it is a good time to guarantee this price, since the Central Bank projects that by the end of the year it should be at R$ 5.25.”

According to him, other possible events that could influence the fluctuation of the dollar would be an upsurge in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, increases in tensions in the Middle East such as an escalation of war between Israel and Palestine, and some weather or health event that could harm the economy. global. But there are other factors, according to the expert, that can also influence in another direction. “Keeping current conditions, it is a good time [para investir]helped by an internal environment that bets on the fiscal framework and a declining inflation compared to the previous year”, he concludes.

Up just 0.1% in March

A slight rise in US inflation, according to CPIled to a lower expectations of traders in relation to new interest rate hikes in the US.

