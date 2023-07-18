Estadão Contenti

7/17/2023 – 5:54 pm

The domestic exchange market experienced relief throughout the afternoon of this Monday, after testing the breakout of the BRL 4.85 range. The fear of China’s growth, which penalized emerging currencies, continued as a backdrop, but the decrease in the fall in commodity prices, the rise in the Ibovespa and the meager liquidity put the currency closer to R$ 4.80 at the close . The spot dollar ended the day with an increase of 0.25%, at R$ 4.8069. In the futures segment, at 5:10 pm, the currency for August rose to R$ 4.8205 (+0.32%). Weak, the turnover in the futures market was US$ 9.5 billion until the mentioned time.

In addition to liquidity, a thermometer of business weakness in the foreign exchange market can be seen in the intraday variation of the US currency. Between the maximum (R$ 4.8502) and the minimum (R$ 4.7987), the spot dollar moved by just over 5 cents, a very narrow margin as has been seen in the segment in recent days.

As a rule, traders have reported that the exchange lacks a catalyst for more robust moves or breaking resistance levels. The release of China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this Sunday seemed to be an event that would cause more forceful movements, but after the initial scare passed – with the quotation migrating to R$ 4.85 -, the market as a whole went through a cooling.

Analysts draw attention to the possibility of China providing more stimuli to economic activity during the second half of the year, as is the case of market analyst for the United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and Asia at Oanda, Craig Erlam.

The chief economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), Robin Brooks, observes that the main Latin American countries see inflows of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) precisely because of the Chinese economic slowdown. “Latin America is the big winner in a world increasingly wary of China,” he wrote today on Twitter.

The exchange market also observed data from the Brazilian trade balance. Between July 10th and 16th, there was a surplus of US$ 1.559 billion, according to the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC). In the next few days, agents should observe the effects of the suspension of the importation of poultry products from Santa Catarina by Japan after the confirmation of a case of avian flu. Among agricultural commodities, the day was also one of major decline, with the market eyeing the abandonment of the Black Sea grain export agreement by Russia.























