Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 08/13/2024 – 10:09

The dollar fell slightly against the real on Tuesday, the 13th, in line with the weakness of the US currency in some emerging markets, as investors analyze inflation data in the United States and comments from Central Bank members throughout the session.

At 9:45 a.m., the spot dollar fell 0.23% to 5.4859 reais for sale. On B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.44% to 5.483 reais for sale. See quotes.

The day before, the dollar closed the day down 0.30%, quoted at 5.4984 reais

Global investors were focused on the release of US producer price index (PPI) data for July this morning, looking for signs on the progress of the Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation and the future of its monetary policy.

The Labor Department said the index rose 0.1% on a monthly basis in July from 0.2% the previous month, slightly below the 0.2% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

In 12 months, the index slowed to 2.2%, from an upwardly revised 2.7% in June.

The numbers reinforce the argument for a cooling of inflation in the US amid the Fed’s monetary tightening cycle, which began in 2022.

Softer price and employment figures have already supported bets that the U.S. central bank will begin a cycle of monetary easing at its September meeting, with traders splitting their bets between a 25- or 50-basis-point cut.

In theory, the more the Fed reduces interest rates, the worse it is for the dollar, which becomes comparatively less attractive to foreign investors, generating a redirection of capital to places with more profitable assets, such as Brazil.

“I think that on the external front, the PPI helped and eased the dollar… this is in a global movement. It seems to me to be a well-aligned movement,” said Fernando Bergallo, director of operations at FB Capital.

On Wednesday, all eyes will turn to the release of the US consumer price index (CPI) for July, which will show how inflationary pressures are reaching US consumers.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters project the index will accelerate on a monthly basis to 0.2%, compared to a 0.1% drop in the previous month. In 12 months, the survey points to an increase of 3.0%, the same level as in June.

Thus, the dollar showed weakness in emerging markets, falling against the Mexican peso, the South African rand and the Chilean peso.

Domestic scene

On the national scene, investors will be focused on events with the participation of members of the Central Bank, looking for any indication about the future trajectory of the Selic rate, maintained at 10.50% per year in the last two meetings of the monetary authority.

The president of the agency, Roberto Campos Neto, will participate in a public hearing at the Chamber of Deputies at 10 am, while the director of Monetary Policy, Gabriel Galípolo, will attend the “Finance of Tomorrow” event in Rio de Janeiro.

On Monday, Galípolo, in particular, commented on the recent volatility of the dollar in Brazil, which reached over 5.86 reais a week ago.

According to him, there is no liquidity problem in the Brazilian spot exchange market and the BC also assessed that it would not be correct to carry out an extraordinary action in the derivatives market at times when the dollar is at its peak.

The dollar index — which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies — fell 0.01% to 103.070.