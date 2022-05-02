SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar ended the first trading session of May above 5.07 reais, following the jump in US debt yields to the highest levels in several years on Monday, ahead of this Monday’s monetary policy meeting. Federal Reserve week.

The spot dollar closed up 2.58%, at 5.0712 reais on sale. This was the biggest daily appreciation since April 22 (+4.07%), which had been the most intense jump for the US currency since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The currency also recorded the highest level for closing since last March 16 (5.0917 reais).

On B3, at 17:03 (GMT), the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 2.02% to 5.1190 reais.

(By Luana Maria Benedito; edited by Isabel Versiani)

