From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 11/07/2024 – 17:31

The spot dollar closed higher on Thursday in Brazil, with market professionals citing, to justify the movement, a certain exhaustion of the most recent fall in prices and some technical effects on the real from the strong advance of the yen abroad.

+ See quotes

The rise of the dollar against the real went against the trend of the US currency’s fall against most other currencies in other markets, where prices reacted to more favorable inflation data from the United States.

The US currency closed at R$5.4419 on sale, up 0.53%. In 2024, the currency is expected to rise by 12.17%.

At 5:11 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.48%, to R$5.4560 for sale.

The Ibovespa index closed higher on Thursday for the ninth consecutive session, completing its longest winning streak since February 2018, after inflation data in the United States released in the morning reinforced bets on a cut in the US interest rate in September.

The benchmark index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, rose 0.84% ​​to 128,292.96 points, according to preliminary data, marking 128,326.23 points at its highest point and 127,220.95 points at its lowest point. The financial volume totaled R$17.5 billion before the final adjustments.