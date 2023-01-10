The commercial dollar closed this Monday (9.jan.2023) quoted at R$ 5.26, up 0.41%. The advance of the US currency against the real takes place one day after the January 8thmarked by depredations by right-wing extremists to the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília.

During the day, it ranged from R$5.24 to R$5.30. The movement contradicts the trend of devaluation of the US currency in the world. The DXY –index that compares the value of the dollar with the most varied currencies of other countries– dropped 0.68% this Monday (9.jan).

That is, while the real devalues ​​against the US currency, the dollar becomes weaker compared to other currencies. This happens because the Fed (Federal Reservethe US Central Bank) may slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, which benefits the economies of emerging countries.

Expected inflation for December in the US is 0.3%, contributing to expectations of a less aggressive rise in interest rates. The disclosure of the CPI (Consumer Price Indexin English), the main inflationary index of the North American country, will be carried out on Thursday (12.jan).

handbag

THE Ibovespathe main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed this Monday (9.jan) down 0.15%, to 109,129 points. The result surpassed the noise caused by the violence in the federal capital on Sunday (8.jan).

In contrast, New York stocks fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.34% while the S&P 500 was down 0.08%. Nasdaq rose 0.63%.