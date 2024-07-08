From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/08/2024 – 17:17

The dollar at sight interrupted a sequence of three consecutive sessions of decline and closed this Monday, the 8th, slightly higher against the real, with investors awaiting statements from the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, and inflation data in Brazil and the US for the rest of the week.

In a session with slightly lower liquidity, preceding Tuesday’s holiday in São Paulo, the spot dollar closed at R$5.4769 for sale, up slightly by 0.26%. In 2024, the currency is expected to rise by 12.89%.

At 5:03 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.25%, to 5.4885 reais for sale.

Ibovespa

The Ibovespa closed with a modest increase on Monday, in yet another session of reduced volume, with the robust performance of Petrobras shares after announcing an increase in the price of gasoline prevailing over the decline in Vale and bank shares, mainly Banco do Brasil and Itaú Unibanco.

The benchmark index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, registered a positive variation of 0.12%, to 126,419.3 points, confirming the sixth consecutive trading session closing in the blue, after marking 125,613.54 points at the lowest and 126,543.83 points at the highest of the session, according to preliminary data.

The financial volume totaled R$16.8 billion before the final adjustments, from a daily average for the year of R$23.6 billion.