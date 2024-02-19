By the end of the day, the price of the dollar in Mexico closed the day losing strength against the Mexican currency, appreciating in $17.0164 Mexican pesoswhile the purchase is positioned in $16.6738 pesos and the sale at $17.3591 Mexican pesos, This was announced on the Eldolar.info platform.

This is the price of the dollar in the banks this Monday, February 19, 2024:

Affirm: Purchase of the dollar $16.10 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.60 pesos.

Azteca Bank: Purchase of the dollar $16.05 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.50 pesos.

Banorte: Purchase of the dollar $15.90 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.30 pesos.

BBVA Bancomer: Purchase of the dollar $16.18 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.32 pesos

Citibanamex: Purchase of the dollar $16.50 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.52 pesos.

Inbursa: Purchase of the dollar $16.80. Sale of the dollar $17.80 pesos.

According to the figures presented by the digital platform, the value of the greenback falls during this day -0.01% percent during the day. Likewise, the value that it maintains in the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) It is $17.05 pesos at the time of writing this note.

Dollar closes the day this Monday, February 19, 2024 Source: Freepik

It is important to note that the equivalence of Mexican peso with other foreign currencies is calculated based on the quote established before them against the American dollar, in international markets on the day payment is made. The quotes will be released at the request of those who are interested, by the financial institutions of each country.