In a session marked by volatility, the spot dollar closed Wednesday, the 11th, close to stability against the real, with prices reacting on the one hand to US inflation data and on the other to the advance of commodities on the international market.

The dollar closed slightly lower by 0.10%, quoted at R$5.6498. In September, the currency accumulated an increase of 0.24%.

At 5:05 p.m., on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.24% to 5.6625 reais for sale. See quotes.

The Ibovespa closed higher on Wednesday, with Vale shares rising around 3% after the mining company increased its iron ore production estimate, while IBR (RE) fell more than 5% after a downgrade by JPMorgan analysts.

Investors also reacted to inflation data from the United States, which corroborated bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the world’s largest economy by 0.25 percentage points next week.

The benchmark index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, rose 0.27% to 134,676.75 points, having reached 135,087.32 points at its highest point and 133,756.97 points at its lowest point. The trading volume totaled R$18.8 billion.

The main event of the day was the release of the U.S. consumer price index (CPI), which rose 0.2 percent in August after rising 0.2 percent in July, the Labor Department said. In the 12 months through August, the index rose 2.5 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast growth of 0.2% for the month and 2.6% on an annual basis.

In the wake of the figures, the dollar gained strength against other currencies abroad, amid the reading that the chances of an interest rate cut of just 25 basis points by the Federal Reserve next week, rather than 50 basis points, have increased.

In Brazil, the US currency reached its lowest level of the day after the CPI data, in a movement supported by the steady advance of commodities such as iron ore and oil — two important products in Brazil’s export agenda. In addition, the strong advance of the dollar against the real the previous day, of more than 1%, left room for some technical adjustment.

However, with the dollar gaining momentum abroad, prices in Brazil also jumped into positive territory at the end of the morning.

After hitting a low of 5.6068 reais (-0.86%) at 10:11 am, the spot dollar hit a high of 5.6750 reais (+0.35%) at 11:54 am.

Throughout the afternoon, the US currency settled back down in Brazil, oscillating between stability and slight drops against the real.

“The CPI confirmed that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at next week’s meeting, which slightly increased the dollar’s ​​value. But this was already part of the price,” commented Jefferson Rugik, director of Correparti Corretora. “With commodities on the rise, the dollar fell again against the real,” he added.

Despite commodities providing some support to the real, the Brazilian currency was one of the worst performers among its peers on Wednesday. The Mexican peso and the Chilean peso, for example, led gains against the dollar among the major global currencies in the late afternoon.

On the other hand, at 5:14 pm the dollar index — which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six strong currencies — rose 0.07%, to 101.710.

In the morning, the Central Bank sold all 12,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts offered at auction to roll over the maturity date of November 1, 2024.

In the afternoon, the BC reported that Brazil registered a total negative foreign exchange flow of 1.010 billion dollars in September until the 6th, with net outflows of 559 million dollars through the financial channel and outflows of 451 million dollars through the commercial route.

In the US, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% last month, rising 2.5% in 12 months – the smallest annual increase since February 2021. Economists had forecast increases of 0.2% for the month and 2.6% on an annual basis.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3% in August, after rising 0.2% in July. In the 12 months through August, the core rose 3.2%, the same rate as in July.

In the view of economists at Bradesco, excluding the housing part, the CPI showed widespread disinflation.

“For the next Fed decision, however, the surprise in imputed rents should reduce the debate on the pace of the first rate cut, causing the central bank to start the cycle with a 25 basis point reduction,” they said.

“We believe, however, that there is still room for accelerated cuts in the future.”

On Wall Street, the S&P 500, one of the benchmarks for the US stock market, closed up 1.07%, while the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note was at 3.6591% at the end of the day, from 3.644% the previous day.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON advanced 2.84%, after the mining company raised its forecast for iron ore production this year, now estimating a volume of 323-330 million tons. The company also announced that it has started commissioning the Vargem Grande 1 wet project, as well as estimated annual investments of more than 400 million dollars in research, development and innovation. Vale is holding its 2024 “tour” with analysts and investors in Carajás. The shares were also supported by the rise in iron ore futures in China.

– BRAVA ENERGIA ON rose 5.03% after announcing that Ibama had issued an operating license for the FPSO Atlanta platform vessel in the Santos Basin. The company added that it remains committed to meeting the requests for pending authorization from ANP to begin production on the new platform. Citi analysts estimate that the first oil from the Atlanta Definitive System will be produced by the end of October or beginning of November.

– IRB (RE) ON fell 4.61% after JPMorgan analysts cut their recommendation for the reinsurer’s shares to “underweight” from “neutral,” maintaining the target price of 44 reais for the end of 2025 – a discount of 8.7% compared to the closing price of the shares the previous day (48.2 reais). Among the arguments, they cited limited room for surprises regarding the results.

– B3 ON fell 2.49%, accounting for the biggest negative pressure on the Ibovespa, having reached an intraday low in about a month at its worst moment, when it was traded at 11.84 reais. Analysts at Bank of America cut their recommendation on the stock the day before to “neutral” and reduced the target price to 13 reais from 14 reais, after lowering profit estimates to reflect lower volumes in stock trading on the market.

– PETROBRAS PN fell 0.11%, out of step with the performance of oil prices abroad, where the barrel of Brent closed up 2.05%. PETROBRAS ON rose 0.44%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN closed with an increase of 0.19%, while BANCO DO BRASIL ON ended with a positive variation of 0.03%. BRADESCO PN fell 1.14%, and SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT lost 0.9%.