Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/10/2023 – 17:53

After a morning marked by signal changes, in which it reached a high of R$ 5.1783, the spot dollar spent the afternoon in a slight decline and ended the session this Wednesday, 4th, quoted at R$ 5.1530 , practically stable (-0.03%). The currency interrupted a sequence of two high trading sessions, in which it accumulated an appreciation of 2.53% and returned to levels seen at the end of March.

As in previous trading sessions, the formation of the exchange rate was dictated by the global market. Below-expected data on job creation in the private sector in the US opened space for a moderate fall in the American currency and Treasury rates, in a typical adjustment movement after the surge in recent days.

“After a subsequent increase in the currency price, a pause for adjustments was to be expected. What we are seeing today is a movement towards realization with the outside. The dollar still remains strengthened with this sign of restrictive monetary policy in the USA for a longer period of time”, says the head of exchange at Trace Finance, Evandro Caciano.

A thermometer of the dollar’s behavior in relation to six strong currencies, the DXY index returned to working below the 107,000 point line. The rate of the 10-year T-note, the world’s main asset, fell around 1% in the late afternoon, around 4.75%, after having surpassed 4.80% on Tuesday, reaching its highest level in 16 years.

The US currency fell against most emerging currencies and commodity exporters, although it rose compared to two real pairs, the Colombian peso and the South African rand. The dollar could have fallen more here if it weren’t for the fall in oil, which took the breath away from the Ibovespa. The Brent contract for December closed down 5.62%, at US$85.81 a barrel, amid fears of a slowdown in global demand.

ADP report showed that the US private sector created 89 thousand jobs in September, well below expectations (140 thousand). It was a relief after the result of the Jolts report, which showed the opening of 9.61 million jobs in August, much higher than expected. On the other hand, US services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings came within expansion territory.

“The ADP result brought relief as it was lower than expected, after the Jolts report showed a very large opening of vacancies. We have a moderate correction in the dollar today abroad. The issue is that the ADP has been very far from the payroll”, says the chief economist at Análise Econômica and consultant at Remessa Online, André Galhardo, in reference to the official employment report in the USA, which will be released on Friday, 6 “The market awaits payroll data and then inflation data to adjust its bet on an additional interest rate adjustment by the Federal Reserve this year.”

Here, investors monitor the progress in Congress of government measures to increase revenue and try to meet the 2024 fiscal target. There is a possibility that the project to tax offshore companies and exclusive funds will be voted on today in the Chamber of Deputies.

Galhardo highlights that, although the domestic fiscal framework is very relevant, the “acute process” of depreciation of the real in recent days, especially on Tuesday, is a result of the global strengthening of the dollar. “Domestic fiscal matters more in the medium and long term. The dollar did not jump from R$5.07 to R$5.15 because the market realized that the government might not deliver a zero primary deficit in 2024. What changed was the external environment”, says Galhardo, for whom the dollar tends to remain strong in the world, with the prospect of high interest rates in the USA.